An American love story: Meet National Zoo goose George and his turkey wife Felicity

Today's episode of "Matt About Town" focuses on the incredible tale of George Washington the goose — just in time for America 250.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. An American love story: National Zoo goose takes turkey wife

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It’s a story of love, American icons and the birds and the bees — quite literally — and is one of the Smithsonian National Zoo’s best kept secrets!

Tuesday’s episode of “Matt About Town” focuses on the incredible tale of George Washington — just in time for America 250.

No, we’re not referring to America’s first president.

Rather, a Ross’s goose who shares his name.

George the Goose currently resides in the zoo’s bird habitat — and he’s something of a cross-species Casanova.

From an early age, George’s taste in companions was atypical of his species. He’s had four older wives in his six years on Earth, and three of them have been turkeys!

His current wife, 8-year-old standard bronze turkey Felicity, and George have been voted the zoo’s cutest couple by staff for two years running. And after spending an afternoon filming them, it’s easy to see why.

It’s a story that could only unfold at a place like the National Zoo — one you’ll probably never see anywhere else.

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