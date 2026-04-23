The statue depicts George Washington riding his horse into the heat of conflict. It has a historical lore that goes beyond its forgotten nature.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Where to find DC's original tribute to George Washington

Before the Washington Monument, D.C. paid tribute to America’s founding father with an approximately 20-foot-tall statue in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood — approved way back in 1783.

In Thursday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax heads to Washington Circle to the lesser-known, original sculpture of the nation’s first president.

The statue depicts Washington riding his horse into the heat of conflict on the front lines at the Battle of Princeton, and it has a historical lore that goes beyond its forgotten nature.

This is Part 1 in a new series from Matt where he’ll be exploring lesser-known Revolutionary War sites around the nation’s capital!

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

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Read part one for more Easter eggs at the Jefferson Memorial.

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