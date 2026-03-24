Do you know about these hidden Easter eggs at the Jefferson Memorial?

The Jefferson Memorial is one of the iconic locations on many D.C. tours, but did you know about the secrets it's hiding in plain sight?

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The Jefferson Memorial is one of the iconic locations on many D.C. tours, but did you know about the secrets it’s hiding in plain sight?

In the latest episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax dives into some little known facts — some hidden Easter eggs, if you will — about the memorial.

These fun facts, historical nuggets you can use to flex your knowledge next time you visit, are bits of information that go to show: just when you think you know everything, there’s still more history to uncover in D.C., even in some of its most familiar places!

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