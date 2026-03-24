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Do you know about these hidden Easter eggs at the Jefferson Memorial?

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

March 24, 2026, 5:35 AM

The hidden Easter eggs of the Jefferson Memorial

The Jefferson Memorial is one of the iconic locations on many D.C. tours, but did you know about the secrets it’s hiding in plain sight?

In the latest episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax dives into some little known facts — some hidden Easter eggs, if you will — about the memorial.

These fun facts, historical nuggets you can use to flex your knowledge next time you visit, are bits of information that go to show: just when you think you know everything, there’s still more history to uncover in D.C., even in some of its most familiar places!

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Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person or phenomenon in the D.C. area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. An award-winning reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

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