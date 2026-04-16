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Do you know these obscure facts about DC’s Jefferson Memorial?

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

April 16, 2026, 4:58 AM

Matt About Town: More Jefferson Memorial Easter eggs!

What’s better than a story on the hidden secrets of D.C.’s Jefferson Memorial? A sequel!

In Thursday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax returns to the Tidal Basin, alongside everyone’s favorite ranger, Mike Litterst, with even more little-known lore behind this iconic memorial.

From a severed head to America’s very own “National Treasure” moment, to a very obscure connection to the King of Rock and Roll himself, these historical facts show there’s a lot more than meets the eye at this D.C. staple!

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Read part one for more Easter eggs at the Jefferson Memorial.

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Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person or phenomenon in the D.C. area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. An award-winning reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

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