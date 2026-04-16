Do you know these obscure facts about DC’s Jefferson Memorial?

WTOP’s Matt Kaufax returns to the Tidal Basin to report on even more little-known lore behind the Jefferson Memorial in D.C.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Matt About Town: More Jefferson Memorial Easter eggs!

What’s better than a story on the hidden secrets of D.C.’s Jefferson Memorial? A sequel!

In Thursday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax returns to the Tidal Basin, alongside everyone’s favorite ranger, Mike Litterst, with even more little-known lore behind this iconic memorial.

From a severed head to America’s very own “National Treasure” moment, to a very obscure connection to the King of Rock and Roll himself, these historical facts show there’s a lot more than meets the eye at this D.C. staple!

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

“Matt About Town” is now also on YouTube. Follow @WTOPNewsDC and @TheMattAboutTown to subscribe and get the latest episodes wherever you are!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Read part one for more Easter eggs at the Jefferson Memorial.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.