Once a tiny shack for police directing traffic on Rock Creek Parkway, D.C.'s "Phantom Tollbooth" may never have been used to collect tolls from ghosts, but it has a mystical look and some fascinating history.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Do you know the obscure story of DC's ‘Phantom Tollbooth’?

If you stroll a little ways down from the Lincoln Memorial — and stop short of the incoming traffic — you’ll find a wooden structure that looks like a toll booth.

The brown shack sits on the corner of Independence Avenue and 23rd Street SW, right before cars that whiz by it round the bend en route to the Kennedy Center.

Once a tiny shack for police tasked with directing traffic on Rock Creek Parkway, D.C.’s “Phantom Tollbooth” may never have been used to collect tolls from ghosts, but it certainly has a mystical look about it — and some fascinating history.

Find out more about how this structure, one that hardly anyone who drives by notices, has survived through the years in today’s episode of “Matt About Town!”

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