Have you seen these Downtown DC markers honoring suffragettes?

WTOP's Matt Kaufax explains how these markers have found new life — commemorating some of history's most prominent women's rights leaders.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. How to spot DC's ‘hidden’ tributes to prominent women

Throughout March, WTOP is celebrating Women’s History Month. Join us on air and online as we honor the achievements of women in the D.C. region.

If you’ve ever walked the streets of D.C., you’ve probably seen them: Old emergency call boxes.

In Tuesday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax explains how these markers have found new life — commemorating some of history’s most prominent women’s rights leaders.

The renovation was completed in 2019, with nine call boxes near the White House in Downtown D.C., refurbished with brass murals, new paint and heartfelt tributes to women who were true historical groundbreakers.

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