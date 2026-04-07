Can you find this lesser-known historical gem in Old Town Alexandria?

In the latest episode of "Matt About Town," WTOP's Matt Kaufax dives deep along the water to uncover the past of the historic Alexandria Canal, visiting canal lock No. 1, the former waterway's main entrance.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. How to spot the historic Alexandria Canal

In a less-frequented part of the north end of Alexandria, Virginia’s Old Town, you’ll find a little-known historical gem that goes all the way back to a time when the city was a part of D.C.

In the latest episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax dives deep along the water to uncover the past of the historic Alexandria Canal, visiting canal lock No. 1, the former waterway’s main entrance.

The lock itself, jutting into the water in a “V” formation, is impressive enough, but a closer look into the canal’s backstory reveals a tale that’s equally curious.

Completed in 1843, the canal was supposed to fulfill the dream of the city’s founders: For Alexandria to be a gateway into D.C. for the rest of the world. The plan at the time was to export tobacco from Virginia and coal from Western Maryland and the canal’s builders looked to D.C.’s C&O Canal for inspiration.

But ironically, the Alexandria Canal was only in use for a short period of time after completion, before being rendered totally obsolete. Find out why in this video adventure!

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

“Matt About Town” is now also on YouTube. Follow @WTOPNewsDC and @TheMattAboutTown to subscribe and get the latest episodes wherever you are!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.