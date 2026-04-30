In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax heads to D.C.'s Van Ness neighborhood to find Sir Isaac Newton's apple tree.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. How to find 'Isaac Newton's Apple Tree' in DC

The United States of America and the D.C. didn’t exist during Sir Isaac Newton’s life.

But the man credited with developing the universal law of gravitation has an interesting tie to the nation’s capital.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax heads to the Van Ness neighborhood to embrace the wonders of gravity. Brace for falling apples in International Park.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

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Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Read part one for more Easter eggs at the Jefferson Memorial.

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