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How to find Isaac Newton’s apple tree in DC

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

April 30, 2026, 5:05 AM

How to find 'Isaac Newton's Apple Tree' in DC

The United States of America and the D.C. didn’t exist during Sir Isaac Newton’s life.

But the man credited with developing the universal law of gravitation has an interesting tie to the nation’s capital.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax heads to the Van Ness neighborhood to embrace the wonders of gravity. Brace for falling apples in International Park.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

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Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Read part one for more Easter eggs at the Jefferson Memorial.

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Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person or phenomenon in the D.C. area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. An award-winning reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

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