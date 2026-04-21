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How to enjoy DC’s newest VR gaming experience

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

April 21, 2026, 6:31 AM

How to enjoy DC's newest VR gaming experience
A new immersive virtual reality experience is now open at CityCenterDC.

In the latest episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax is among the first to try the cutting-edge gaming technology at Sandbox VR DC.

The attraction is a permanent installation near CorePower Yoga and is co-run by Sandbox and LOL Entertainment. D.C. is the third city across the U.S. to host this kind of space.

At Sandbox VR DC, visitors can navigate obstacles, fight zombies or battle monsters from other worlds. The venue features 11 different attractions, with multiple variations, using motion capture technology to track players’ movements in real time. After the experience, guests can watch video replays of their virtual adventures.

After strapping on the in-game sensors, it can feel like stepping onto the set of a Hollywood movie.

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And speaking of Hollywood, the experience also includes exclusive games inspired by film and TV. One of them, “Squid Game Virtuals,” was created in collaboration with Netflix. Other experiences are based on popular franchises such as “Rebel Moon” and “Stranger Things.”

More information and tickets are available on Sandbox VR DC’s website.

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Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person or phenomenon in the D.C. area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. An award-winning reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

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