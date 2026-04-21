How to enjoy DC’s newest VR gaming experience

WTOP’s Matt Kaufax visits Sandbox VR DC, the new immersive virtual reality attraction at CityCenterDC featuring games inspired by movies and TV.

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A new immersive virtual reality experience is now open at CityCenterDC.

In the latest episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax is among the first to try the cutting-edge gaming technology at Sandbox VR DC.

The attraction is a permanent installation near CorePower Yoga and is co-run by Sandbox and LOL Entertainment. D.C. is the third city across the U.S. to host this kind of space.

At Sandbox VR DC, visitors can navigate obstacles, fight zombies or battle monsters from other worlds. The venue features 11 different attractions, with multiple variations, using motion capture technology to track players’ movements in real time. After the experience, guests can watch video replays of their virtual adventures.

After strapping on the in-game sensors, it can feel like stepping onto the set of a Hollywood movie.

And speaking of Hollywood, the experience also includes exclusive games inspired by film and TV. One of them, “Squid Game Virtuals,” was created in collaboration with Netflix. Other experiences are based on popular franchises such as “Rebel Moon” and “Stranger Things.”

More information and tickets are available on Sandbox VR DC’s website.

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