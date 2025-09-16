Check out the DC region’s new ‘adult playground’ gaming experience now open in Tysons Corner

Imagine being the main character in a life-sized video game, navigating obstacle courses, solving puzzles, and putting both your mind and body to the test. At Level99 — your quest awaits.

Imagine being the main character in a life-sized video game, navigating obstacle courses, solving puzzles, and putting both your mind and body to the test.

At Level99, your quest awaits.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re giving this brand new, fully immersive gaming experience — only open to adults at Tysons Corner Center in Fairfax County, Virginia — a thorough examination.

Between flying through the air on ropes like Tarzan, running through swinging axes like Indiana Jones, or even solving picture riddles and word association puzzles, Level99 puts your teamwork and skills to test with over 50 game rooms for you and friends.

But games aren’t the only thing they offer here.

Watch along to see some of the other surprises you can uncover that make Level99 a one-of-a-kind spot.

