New interactive gaming experience now open in Loudoun County

From dodging lasers to solving puzzles, a new high-tech playground in Virginia offers over 70 games that challenge your mind and body.

Dodging lasers, shooting hoops, destroying meteors, and solving neon puzzles.

All these activities and more are at your fingertips when you visit Activate, a new interactive gaming experience where you are the player, now open in Loudoun County, Virginia.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re heading to Sterling to test out this new spot, where anyone ages 6 and up is welcome.

Evolved from the escape room concept, Activate is a unique experience that blends immersive technology with the physical and mental, testing your ability to navigate various obstacles both individually and with a team.

Activate has more than 70 different games, with different variations and difficulty levels, so it’s designed for replayability. It even have a global league, where adults from around the world can log in weekly to play and compete for prizes (and worldwide bragging rights).

Trust us — it gets competitive!

