New interactive gaming experience now open in Loudoun County

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

October 21, 2025, 4:46 AM

New interactive gaming experience comes to Loudoun!

Dodging lasers, shooting hoops, destroying meteors, and solving neon puzzles.

All these activities and more are at your fingertips when you visit Activate, a new interactive gaming experience where you are the player, now open in Loudoun County, Virginia.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re heading to Sterling to test out this new spot, where anyone ages 6 and up is welcome.

Evolved from the escape room concept, Activate is a unique experience that blends immersive technology with the physical and mental, testing your ability to navigate various obstacles both individually and with a team.

Activate has more than 70 different games, with different variations and difficulty levels, so it’s designed for replayability. It even have a global league, where adults from around the world can log in weekly to play and compete for prizes (and worldwide bragging rights).

Trust us — it gets competitive!

To learn more about Activate, visit their website.

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person or phenomenon in the D.C. area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. An award-winning reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

