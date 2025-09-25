Live Radio
A new augmented reality tour of DC is on its way to creating the city’s largest ‘outdoor museum’

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

September 25, 2025, 5:22 AM

Imagine standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial, pointing your phone camera at the building and having additional museum exhibits that you can interact with pop up on the screen.

A new augmented reality tour of D.C. offers this exact type of enhanced glimpse into the history of the city’s most iconic historical sites — all from the palm of your hand.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re walking along the mobile learning path, “51 Steps to Freedom,” a free app you can download on your smartphone.

The District’s 51 Steps tour is the brainchild of H.H. Leonards, a local author, philanthropist and the founder of the popular Mansion on O Street.

The experience currently has about 30 “activations” up and running along miles of city blocks with plans for many more.

Come along as WTOP gets an early look into how this app is aiming to blend technology with real life to create the largest outdoor museum in the region. It’s a novel tour that even the most seasoned of history buffs will enjoy.

To learn more about 51 Steps, visit their website.

