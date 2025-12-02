Have you heard of DC’s ‘Sidewalk Astronomers?’

For around a year now, the Sidewalk Astronomers have been meeting regularly every few weeks or so, armed with DIY telescopes of different varieties to show people that gazing at the stars can be accessible to anyone who dreams big enough.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Bringing the stars to the DC streets: meet the city’s “Sidewalk Astronomers!”

On a street corner in D.C., space-obsessed astronomy enthusiasts are bringing learning to life through the lens of a telescope.

In Tuesday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re heading to outer space to meet the Mount Pleasant Sidewalk Astronomers!

For around a year now, the Sidewalk Astronomers have been meeting regularly every few weeks or so (meeting times vary in accordance with the stars), armed with DIY telescopes of different varieties — some featuring hand-ground, 3D-printed parts — to show people that gazing at the stars can be accessible to anyone who dreams big enough.

For members of the neighborhood at large, the Sidewalk Astronomers represent a sense of optimism, adventure and community. The group was co-founded by 19-year-old Gael Gomez.

In the Mount Pleasant community, which has a heavy Latin American immigrant population, Gomez and the Sidewalk Astronomers have become fixtures, fan-favorites and a constant presence of hope in the community.

Already, Gomez said the support they’ve received has been nothing short of sensational.

But there’s still work to be done.

For anyone who happens to run into Gomez and his group out on the sidewalk, he said he wants you to take away one thing: humans are special. We’re all on the same team, and we live on a special planet.

The story of Gomez and the Sidewalk Astronomers doesn’t end here.

The group holds a personal meaning to Gomez and his journey as a Venezuelan immigrant. Gomez’s temporary protected status was revoked last month and he’s working to secure a visa.

Next week on Matt About Town, we’ll have more on Gomez’s journey — and how his fellow astronomers hope to help him through an astrophotography alleyway.

The Sidewalk Astronomers rely on and work with the National Capital Astronomers as a repository of information to fuel what they do in the community. Learn more about the NCA on its website.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.