Live Radio
Home » Matt About Town » Have you heard of…

Have you heard of DC’s ‘Sidewalk Astronomers?’

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

December 2, 2025, 2:32 PM

Bringing the stars to the DC streets: meet the city’s “Sidewalk Astronomers!”
On a street corner in D.C., space-obsessed astronomy enthusiasts are bringing learning to life through the lens of a telescope.

In Tuesday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re heading to outer space to meet the Mount Pleasant Sidewalk Astronomers!

For around a year now, the Sidewalk Astronomers have been meeting regularly every few weeks or so (meeting times vary in accordance with the stars), armed with DIY telescopes of different varieties — some featuring hand-ground, 3D-printed parts — to show people that gazing at the stars can be accessible to anyone who dreams big enough.

For members of the neighborhood at large, the Sidewalk Astronomers represent a sense of optimism, adventure and community. The group was co-founded by 19-year-old Gael Gomez.

In the Mount Pleasant community, which has a heavy Latin American immigrant population, Gomez and the Sidewalk Astronomers have become fixtures, fan-favorites and a constant presence of hope in the community.

Already, Gomez said the support they’ve received has been nothing short of sensational.

But there’s still work to be done.

For anyone who happens to run into Gomez and his group out on the sidewalk, he said he wants you to take away one thing: humans are special. We’re all on the same team, and we live on a special planet.

The story of Gomez and the Sidewalk Astronomers doesn’t end here.

More Matt About Town

The group holds a personal meaning to Gomez and his journey as a Venezuelan immigrant. Gomez’s temporary protected status was revoked last month and he’s working to secure a visa.

Next week on Matt About Town, we’ll have more on Gomez’s journey — and how his fellow astronomers hope to help him through an astrophotography alleyway.

The Sidewalk Astronomers rely on and work with the National Capital Astronomers as a repository of information to fuel what they do in the community. Learn more about the NCA on its website.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person or phenomenon in the D.C. area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. An award-winning reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up