‘ICE!’ brings ‘The Polar Express’ to life at National Harbor this holiday season

This year's frozen attraction at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center will feature larger-than-life ice sculptures depicting scenes from the classic Christmas movie for families to enjoy during the holidays.

A classic Christmas movie, in frozen form, is coming to life in National Harbor this holiday season!

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re heading to the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in Maryland to take in the spectacle of “ICE!” and “The Polar Express.”

Utilizing 7,000 blocks of ice — each one an average 4 feet long, 2 feet wide, and a foot thick — specialized builders and carvers prepared 2.2 million pounds of ice for the exhibition, which is the 15th year “ICE!” has been at Gaylord.

There are nine scenes in total from the classic Christmas movie that guests can follow along with in the space, depicting many people’s favorite scenes adapted from the popular Christmas book.

Much of the ice is colored, vibrant and joyful, but there’s also an all-clear ice Nativity scene at the very end, using a special kind of ice that makes it a special treat for all who attend.

“ICE!” keeps their facility at the Gaylord at 9 degrees Fahrenheit, so make sure you bundle up!

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit the Gaylord National Hotel’s website.

