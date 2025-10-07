The DC area’s coolest vintage media museum is hidden away in Bowie

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we're heading to the National Capital Radio and Television Museum — one of the best kept secrets in the D.C. area!

What if you could restore that vintage record player cabinet or old transistor radio from back in your grandparents’ (or great grandparents) day?

An off-the-beaten-path museum in Bowie, Maryland, does just that, all while telling the story of radio and TV in American homes since their invention.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re heading to the National Capital Radio and Television Museum — one of the best kept secrets in the D.C. area.

At the museum, you can take a journey back in time with actual television and radio sets from the early 20th century, stacked floor-to-ceiling throughout the space. In addition to informative exhibits that chronicle the history of these mediums in depth, the museum staff specialize in their restoration.

The NCRT Museum has one of the world’s most extensive libraries of original operators’ manuals from companies like RCA, Admiral, Zenith, and Motorola — just to name a few. In addition to tours, they offer classes to the public where you can learn the lost art of refurbishing these fascinating innovations that transformed the media landscape of America … and the world.

To learn more about the museum, and find out how you can book your own visit, head to its website.

