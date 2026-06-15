Majority of Americans believe government is more wasteful compared to last year, survey finds

The Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit organization that tracks how the federal government can be more effective, recently decided to take a look at opinions on government spending and changes made by federal officials.

Most Americans see the government as more wasteful than a year ago, despite efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration to cut back on government spending and downsize the federal workforce, according to a recent survey by a nonprofit.

The Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit organization that tracks how the federal government can be more effective, recently surveyed Americans to get their opinions on government spending and changes made by federal officials.

“The Partnership for Public Service finds that 52% of the public oppose the administration’s changes to the federal government compared with only 39% who are in support. Far more people say the changes have made their lives or communities worse (51%) than say they have made things better (28%),” the organization wrote in the survey.

People cited several factors for their negative perception when the survey was conducted between March 31 and April 5.

“At the time of the survey, there was also a partial government shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, so TSA lines were a concern,” said Paul Hitlin, senior manager at the Partnership for Public Service. “It’s a wide range of areas where people were noticing impacts on their lives or the people around them.”

Government spending was also an area of concern.

“Last year, 61% of the country said the government was wasteful,” Hitlin said. “This year, 75% said it’s wasteful. So there could be a lot of reasons for that. But what we do know is that the Trump administration does not seem to be convincing people that they’ve actually made the government more efficient.”

While the Americans surveyed expressed concerns, some supporters say they are remaining optimistic.

“Seventy-five percent of the people who support the Trump administration’s changes say they believe that the American taxpayer is going to see some savings, whether it’s a refund or a tax cut,” Hitlin said.

The margin of error among the 1,000 Americans polled was +/- 3.1 percentage points.

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