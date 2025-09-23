Cirque du Soleil returns to Tysons with new high-flying show, ‘Luzia’

In the latest episode of "Matt About Town," WTOP's Matt Kaufax attempts to try acrobatics, courtesy of Cirque du Soleil, to master the art of hoop jumping.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to run away and join the circus?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re trying out the whole acrobatics thing — courtesy of Cirque du Soleil — to master the art of hoop jumping!

It’s all part of spotlighting the latest iteration of Cirque du Soleil, a show called “Luzia,” which is currently running at the Tysons Galleria in Tysons, Virginia, through Oct. 18.

Inspired by the culture of Mexico, “Luzia” features some of Cirque’s most gravity-defying stunts yet, paired with incredible feats of strength, flexibility and a unique array of costumes and animatronic stage props.

No matter your age, there’s something in this show for everyone — especially if you’ve ever dreamed of flying through the air yourself!

