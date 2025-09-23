Live Radio
Cirque du Soleil returns to Tysons with new high-flying show, ‘Luzia’

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

September 23, 2025, 4:26 AM

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to run away and join the circus?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re trying out the whole acrobatics thing — courtesy of Cirque du Soleil — to master the art of hoop jumping!

It’s all part of spotlighting the latest iteration of Cirque du Soleil, a show called “Luzia,” which is currently running at the Tysons Galleria in Tysons, Virginia, through Oct. 18.

Inspired by the culture of Mexico, “Luzia” features some of Cirque’s most gravity-defying stunts yet, paired with incredible feats of strength, flexibility and a unique array of costumes and animatronic stage props.

No matter your age, there’s something in this show for everyone — especially if you’ve ever dreamed of flying through the air yourself!

