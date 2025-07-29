Repurposed phone booth hidden in a DC neighborhood entertains with jokes, facts and inspirational messages

In today's episode of "Matt About Town," we're paying a visit to a hidden neighborhood gem: the "Joke Phone."

Nestled in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of Northwest D.C., you’ll find what looks like an old payphone. Only, it doesn’t exactly make calls.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re paying a visit to a hidden neighborhood gem: the “Joke Phone.”

Conceived by artist Don Rutledge, who lives nearby and teaches at an elementary school in the District, the phone connects to solar power and even runs off Don’s home Wi-Fi.

Since it was installed in 2023, it’s told over 12,000 punny jokes. But this makeshift device does more than just say “knock-knock.”

Check out our video, filled with interesting facts, insults, inspirational messages and more. Of all the obscure attractions in D.C., this may be the most wholesome!

