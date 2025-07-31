Live Radio
Labubu craze: A (somewhat) deep dive inside the viral toy sensation

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

July 31, 2025, 4:02 AM

What makes the viral Labubu toy so popular?

Is it a plushie, a rare collectible or a fashion accessory?

Whatever you think its purpose is, there’s no denying the enigmatic “Labubu” is causing quite the stir across the world.

It has wide eyes, nine sharp teeth, tall, floppy ears and fur all over.

At this point, whether you wanted to learn about them or not, you’ve probably seen videos of these demonic, yet surprisingly cute, fluffy accessories known as Labubus in videos online.

In the latest episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax puts his somewhat serious investigative cap on to learn more about what makes the Labubu so appealing.

The investigation took Matt to City Center D.C., where a recent “Labubu Meetup” brought out hundreds of influencers, who all showed off their incredible collections.

