How a group of street signs are changing hearts and minds in the nation’s capital

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax speaks with the mystery man behind the ‘Empathy’ signs in the D.C. area.

Wherever you can find one, the story behind a group of street signs that has cropped up across the D.C. area over the past few years is one that resonates now more than ever.

The rectangular boards, simply reading “EMPATHY” in capital letters, have been spotted at bus stops, at busy city intersections, in suburban neighborhoods, around schools and businesses, public parks and many other nooks.

Believe it or not, the estimated 1,900-2,000 signs that exist in the D.C. area today are all the work of one artist, who said he’s just trying to spread love in 2025.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax speaks with the mystery man behind “Empathy” in the Capital Region. His personal story, and the story of his signs, are sure to inspire kindness and compassion at a time when we need it most.

