Potassium enthusiasts unite! Popular Savannah Bananas baseball team takes over DC

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

June 28, 2025, 11:45 AM

Not your grandad's pastime: Banana Ball comes to DC

Even if you’ve never been to a game, you’ve probably seen one of their viral social media videos online.

The Savannah Bananas, an exhibition baseball team from Georgia who have taken the nation by storm these past few years, are in DC this weekend for a doubleheader!

The team played their first game Friday night and have another sold out matchup Saturday evening.

The Bananas are part of the “Banana Ball” league, which now has four teams (and plans to add two more in the coming year). Banana Ball is a lot like real baseball…with some modifications that make the game that much more fun.

In a special episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re hanging out with these online sensations, whose talent in baseball, enthusiasm for showmanship, and love for their fans, make them one of the most endearing shows on turf for the whole family!

Learn more about the Savannah Bananas and Banana Ball at https://thesavannahbananas.com/.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person, or phenomenon in the DC area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. As the features reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

