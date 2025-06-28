Potassium enthusiasts unite! Popular Savannah Bananas baseball team takes over DC

Even if you've never been to a game, you've probably seen one of their viral social media videos online.

The Savannah Bananas, an exhibition baseball team from Georgia who have taken the nation by storm these past few years, are in DC this weekend for a doubleheader!

The team played their first game Friday night and have another sold out matchup Saturday evening.

The Bananas are part of the “Banana Ball” league, which now has four teams (and plans to add two more in the coming year). Banana Ball is a lot like real baseball…with some modifications that make the game that much more fun.

In a special episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re hanging out with these online sensations, whose talent in baseball, enthusiasm for showmanship, and love for their fans, make them one of the most endearing shows on turf for the whole family!

Learn more about the Savannah Bananas and Banana Ball at https://thesavannahbananas.com/.

