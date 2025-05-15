Senior PGA Championship comes to Maryland for the first time this Memorial Day weekend

In today's episode of "Matt About Town," we're going behind the scenes at Congressional Country Club before it hosts the Senior PGA Championship.

It’s not every day you get to play a round of golf at the historic Congressional Country Club in Potomac, Maryland.

But in today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax went behind the scenes, stepping onto rarefied grass, to preview a special PGA event coming to the D.C. region on Memorial Day weekend.

The Senior PGA Championship tees off May 22, promising a premier tournament experience for spectators. It’s the second time the event has been held in the D.C. area, but the first time it’s come to Maryland.

Check out a sneak peak of what it’ll be like to attend the tournament, see the rolling greens and immaculate fairways of Congressional up close in this latest video exploration.

You’ll also hear from some Maryland legends, who were brought out by the PGA to drum up some hype for the tournament, including MLB Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. and former national champion Maryland Terrapins Men’s Basketball coach Gary Williams!

Tickets and more information about the event are available online.

