A deep dive into the lore of DC’s official dinosaur — the ‘Capitalsaurus’

In today's episode of "Matt About Town," we're unmasking the identity of "Capitalsaurus," diving deep into the story behind this mysterious beast that still baffles paleontologists today

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. DC's official dinosaur: A deep dive into the lore of 'Capitalsaurus'

Did you know D.C. has its own official dinosaur?

It’s called “Capitalsaurus,” and it was officially recognized by the D.C. Council in the 1990s.

But it was discovered around 100 years before that, in 1898, when a work crew repairing sewer lines in D.C. accidentally excavated part of a dinosaur bone that sparked the curiosity of the entire region.

In this episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re unmasking the identity of Capitalsaurus, diving deep into the backstory behind this mysterious beast that still baffles paleontologists today.

While Capitalsaurus has been in the news before, this deep dive has an exclusive angle: access to the rare Capitalsaurus vertebrae bone, which can only be found deep inside the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History!

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.