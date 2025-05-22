Learn the story of the man who is credited with starting Memorial Day

At this grave site in Northwest D.C., you can find the tomb of the man who is credited with starting the tradition of what became one of our country's most impactful holidays: Memorial Day.

Have you heard of the Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery on Harewood Road in Northwest D.C.?

You may or may not know about the 14,000-headstone plot, which is presided over by Arlington National Cemetery. In fact, this cemetery existed years before Arlington National was established, and you could say that ANC exists, at least in part, because of it.

At this grave site, you can find the tomb of the man who is credited with starting the tradition of what became one of our country’s most impactful holidays: Memorial Day.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax learns about the life of Maj. Gen. John Logan, who was a beloved politician and renowned American military leader.

His General Order No. 11, in establishing what was first known as “Decoration Day,” effectively made him the architect of ceremonial remembrance for our fallen troops at the end of May every year.

