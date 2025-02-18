This historic DC golf course paved the way for Black golfers in the DC area

It was the first course in D.C. to open its doors to Black golfers, and would eventually pave the way for African American legends of the game.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Historic DC golf course paved the way for local Black golfers

Throughout February, WTOP is celebrating Black History Month. Join us on air and online as we bring you the stories, people and places that make up our diverse community.

It was the first course in D.C. to open its doors to Black golfers, and would eventually pave the way for African American legends of the game.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax grabbed his clubs and laced up his golfing shoes to understand the cultural significance of Northeast D.C.’s Langston Golf Course.

Completed in 1939, the course played host to a major event in 1940: the Eastern Open. That event, and many other aspects of Black golf history, are thrust into the spotlight at Langston’s brand new exhibit, “Swinging for Equity,” which has debuted just in time for Black History Month.

During his visit, Matt got to walk part of the course, hit some balls at the driving range and hang out in the course clubhouse with regulars who have been coming to Langston for more than 50 years.

He found the rich history of Langston, combined with the love poured into the course by the community, are what have enabled it to help in breaking down barriers and opening doors for all.

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.