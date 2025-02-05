Capitals unveil Black History Month specialty jersey

The NHL's Washington Capitals unveiled a new specialty jersey Wednesday in honor of Black History Month.

The Washington Capitals unveiled their specialty Black History Month jerseys Wednesday. (Courtesy Washington Capitals) Courtesy Washington Capitals The Washington Capitals unveiled their specialty Black History Month jerseys Wednesday. (Courtesy Washington Capitals) Courtesy Washington Capitals The Washington Capitals unveiled their specialty Black History Month jerseys Wednesday. (Courtesy Washington Capitals) Courtesy Washington Capitals The Washington Capitals unveiled their specialty Black History Month jerseys Wednesday. (Courtesy Washington Capitals) Courtesy Washington Capitals ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

The Washington Capitals unveiled a new specialty jersey Wednesday in honor of Black History Month.

Designed by boutique The Museum D.C., the jerseys will be signed by players and auctioned online, with proceeds benefiting the Capital Impact Fund.

The jersey boasts the primary Capitals logo on the front, with the letter “T” transformed with a Kente pattern, which represents royalty. The colors of the three stars in the logo are red, yellow and green to represent the unity of the Pan-African flag.

One shoulder patch features The Museum D.C. logo, the other is the Capitals 50th anniversary secondary logo. Like the letter “T” on the front of the jersey, the numbers on the back of the jersey are in a colorful Kente pattern.

The Kente print is also infused with the colors of The Museum D.C. logo, which incorporates the original color scheme of the Metrorail lines.

“As proud native Washingtonians, this partnership holds deep significance for us, allowing us to create something meaningful with a championship organization from our own backyard. Our design reflects our identity as HBCU graduates, incorporating the prestigious Kente cloth print alongside our Museum’s traditional colors,” Nyrik Lee Sr., The Museum D.C.’s chief branding officer, said in a news release.

The auction featuring the jerseys is open until Sunday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m.

Last season’s Celebrating Black History Auction raised $41,450 for the Capital Impact Fund, which provides grants to organizations that can assist in eliminating cost barriers faced by people of color in the hockey community.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.