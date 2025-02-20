Metro readiness for those who need it is a finger tap away

This inspiring story of overcoming obstacles and living a more independent life starts with a Metro pass, a smartphone, and a lot of good vibes.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax went to Fairfax, Virginia, to hang out with a local group that’s helping people with disabilities navigate the Metro: The Arc of Northern Virginia.

Founded in 1962, the Arc represents and serves more than 39,000 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) with direct service programs, education and advocacy.

Matt went out to the Dunn-Loring Metro stop in Fairfax County to learn more about the Arc’s Tech for Independent Living program, and one of their latest ventures which is a part of that program: A new mobile app called “Arc2Independence.”

Funded through a grant from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, Arc2Independence is a virtual guide that allows people with IDD conditions to have a constant companion while navigating public transportation.

During his time with the Arc and a couple of new friends learning to live their best independent lives, Matt observed how carefully crafted lessons about Metrorail and bus readiness and general travel tips can help individuals realize their dreams of inclusivity and freedom.

To learn about the Arc, and find out more about transportation and travel training for someone in your life who might need it, visit their website.

The Arc2Independence app is free for those who are residents within their service area, and costs a small fee for those in the D.C. region who are outside the radius of their grant.

