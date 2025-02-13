The ‘bonus features’ of DC’s Lincoln Memorial that not even longtime residents might know

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax tracks down the hidden features around the Lincoln Memorial.

It’s one of D.C.’s most iconic landmarks, but did you know there’s more to the Lincoln Memorial than meets the eye?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax got up at the crack of dawn to track down the hidden Easter eggs of “Honest Abe.”

Whether it’s a typo in one of Lincoln’s speeches engraved on a wall, the hidden initials of one of the sculptors, or other fascinating and obscure treasures buried within, Matt found that even the most entrenched D.C. natives and residents had trouble finding these “bonus features” of the Lincoln Memorial.

Come along with Matt, and with a familiar National Park Service ranger, to uncover something new in a familiar spot — the day after we celebrate Lincoln’s 216th birthday!

