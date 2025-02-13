Live Radio
Home » Matt About Town » The 'bonus features' of…

The ‘bonus features’ of DC’s Lincoln Memorial that not even longtime residents might know

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

February 13, 2025, 5:50 AM

Explore the little-known hidden features of DC’s Lincoln Memorial

It’s one of D.C.’s most iconic landmarks, but did you know there’s more to the Lincoln Memorial than meets the eye?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax got up at the crack of dawn to track down the hidden Easter eggs of “Honest Abe.”

Whether it’s a typo in one of Lincoln’s speeches engraved on a wall, the hidden initials of one of the sculptors, or other fascinating and obscure treasures buried within, Matt found that even the most entrenched D.C. natives and residents had trouble finding these “bonus features” of the Lincoln Memorial.

Come along with Matt, and with a familiar National Park Service ranger, to uncover something new in a familiar spot — the day after we celebrate Lincoln’s 216th birthday!

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM! 

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person, or phenomenon in the DC area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. As the features reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up