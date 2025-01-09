Could these DC steps to nowhere be the inspiration behind the name ‘Watergate?’

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax visits a staircase you've probably seen (but never really thought too much about) next to the Lincoln Memorial — as part two of his dive into Watergate’s origins.

The term “Watergate” has become synonymous with the infamous political scandal that brought down former President Richard Nixon in 1974.

But have you ever thought about where the name of the Watergate Hotel came from?

Join Matt — and a familiar Park Ranger friend — as they sprint some steps, and explore the obscure backstory behind one of the District’s most random staircases.

