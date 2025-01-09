Live Radio
Could these DC steps to nowhere be the inspiration behind the name ‘Watergate?’

Matt Kaufax

January 9, 2025, 5:20 AM

Explore a hidden-in-plain-sight DC landmark that could have inspired Watergate

The term “Watergate” has become synonymous with the infamous political scandal that brought down former President Richard Nixon in 1974.

But have you ever thought about where the name of the Watergate Hotel came from?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax visits a staircase you’ve probably seen (but never really thought too much about) next to the Lincoln Memorial — as part two of his dive into Watergate’s origins.

Join Matt — and a familiar Park Ranger friend — as they sprint some steps, and explore the obscure backstory behind one of the District’s most random staircases.

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person, or phenomenon in the DC area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. As the features reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

