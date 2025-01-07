This DC landmark was inspiration behind the name of the Watergate Hotel

The word “Watergate,” likely conjures the scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon in 1974. But have you ever wondered where the name came from?

When you hear the word “Watergate,” the first thing that likely pops into your head is the infamous scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon in 1974. But have you ever wondered how the name “Watergate” came to be?

In 2025’s first episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax wades into D.C.’s canal system to explore the fascinating backstory behind the actual Water Gate that inspired the hotel’s name.

Check out Matt’s video about this humble wooden structure and its place in D.C. history.

