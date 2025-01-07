Live Radio
This DC landmark was inspiration behind the name of the Watergate Hotel

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

January 7, 2025, 5:00 AM

The Watergate: Not just a presidential scandal, but an obscure DC landmark

When you hear the word “Watergate,” the first thing that likely pops into your head is the infamous scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon in 1974. But have you ever wondered how the name “Watergate” came to be?

In 2025’s first episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax wades into D.C.’s canal system to explore the fascinating backstory behind the actual Water Gate that inspired the hotel’s name.

Check out Matt’s video about this humble wooden structure and its place in D.C. history.

