Maryland baseball coach arrested on child solicitation charges

A baseball coach in Harford County, Maryland is facing charges after investigators said he arranged to meet with an undercover officer whom he believed to be a 15-year-old boy.

HARFORD COUNTY, Maryland (WJZ) — A baseball coach in Harford County, Maryland is facing charges after investigators say he arranged to meet with an undercover officer whom he believed to be a 15-year-old boy.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler announced the arrest of Robert “Joe” Swarthout, of Fallston, on Friday. Swarthout is charged with two felony counts related to solicitation of a minor.

The 41-year-old told detectives he serves as a baseball coach with Fallston Recreation and previously worked for a national tutoring company, the sheriff said.

According to authorities, Swarthout used an online app to communicate with the undercover deputy who was posing as a 15-year-old boy. Swarthout allegedly arranged to meet the teen in person and was taken into custody at the designated location.

“Let me make one thing absolutely clear, if you target our kids, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will bring you to justice,” Gahler said in a social media post Friday.

Swarthout appeared in court Thursday and was held without bail.

Disturbing details

Swarthout connected with the deputy, who was disguised as a teenage boy named Aiden, on an app called “Sniffies.”

Charging documents accuse the coach of sending sexually charged messages and explicit photos, and asking for photos in return.

Court records also say he is a father of two and left his 8-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son with a 12-year-old neighbor to meet up with the deputy disguised as a teen boy.

The announcement of Swarthout’s arrest comes one day after the sheriff’s office said it arrested Kenneth Goedeke, a Catholic Church deacon and former Catholic school teacher from Bel Air, on similar charges.

“Both of these married, grown men have put themselves into positions where they interact with children every single day,” Gahler told CBS News Baltimore.

“We’re not going to tolerate it”

Gahler said these arrests resulted from a partnership with the true-crime series, “Takedown,” marking the third time the department has teamed up with the show.

“Someone said the other day, ‘Why are all these [cases] in Harford County?’ Because we’re looking for them, and we’re not going to tolerate it,” said Gahler.

The sheriff urged parents and caretakers to speak with their children about the “dangers posed by individuals who misuse positions of trust and by online predators who target young people.”

“Look at the devices, see what apps are on their devices, what they’re using and, again, how they’re spending their online time,” he added.

Statement from Fallston United Methodist Church

CBS News Baltimore reached out to officials from the Fallston baseball team Swarthout coached, in which they responded:

“We are aware of the arrest of a member of our congregation. The charges are deeply concerning, and our thoughts are with all those who may be affected. The safety and well-being of children and youth are among our highest priorities. We follow policies and procedures designed to provide a safe environment for children and youth. They were and remain in place.

Over the last three months, the church held a limited number of activities for youth at which Mr. Swarthout was present along with other adult volunteers, parents and our church leadership. Those activities were held in our gym or other open, highly visible spaces.

Though the events that led to the arrest did not involve our church, we have directed anyone with questions or concerns to contact Pastor Karin Walker.

Because this is an active legal matter, it would not be appropriate for us to comment broadly on the charges or the legal process. We are in prayer for everyone involved.”

Anyone with information about the investigation or who may have been a victim of Swarthout is asked to contact the sheriff’s dedicated tip line at cactips@harfordsheriff.org.