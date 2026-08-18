Out-of-state plates could cost Maryland drivers hundreds under new enforcement plan

Maryland residents with out-of-state plates have until Oct. 1 before new enforcement measures can lead to fines, towing and impoundment.

Maryland residents who are driving cars with out-of-state plates are getting another nudge from the state’s Motor Vehicle Administration to register their vehicles before new penalties kick in Oct. 1.

An estimated 79,000 residents received notices from the MVA in July reminding them about the state’s vehicle registration requirements.

Current state law requires car owners who reside in Maryland to register their vehicles within 60 days.

Starting Oct. 1, new enforcement measures take effect.

Maryland residents with out-of-state plates will be notified that a case has been opened and will have 60 days to register their vehicle.

If the vehicle remains unregistered after that period, the owner can be fined $7 a day for up to 60 days, with a maximum penalty of $420.

After 120 days, the MVA could notify local jurisdictions, which could pursue civil action that includes booting, towing or impounding the vehicle and seizing its out-of-state plates.

The MVA said residents having trouble registering their vehicles because of debt or other financial restrictions can contact the agency for assistance and information about payment options.

Editor’s note: WTOP has reached out to Maryland’s Motor Vehicle Administration for more details on how it will identify violators.

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