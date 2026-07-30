Bowie State launches new program with goal of educating more nurses

Bowie State University is launching Maryland's first Ph.D. program in nursing education, and it's doing it with nearly $5 million in funding to back it.

Bowie State University is launching Maryland’s first Ph.D. program in nursing education, and it’s doing it with nearly $5 million in funding to back it.

The program kicks off this fall, and Monique Alston, chair of Bowie State’s Department of Nursing, said the timing couldn’t be more critical.

“For us to combat the nursing shortage, we need faculty and staff to teach the next generation of nurses,” Alston said.

The idea is to take experienced nurses, especially the ones newer nurses turn to when they’re still learning the ropes, and give them the credentials and tools to do that work in classrooms and labs.

“Some people just have an innate gift that they’re able to connect with others and to share their wisdom,” Alston said. “We want those that are passionate about just having those interpersonal relationships with the next generation.”

Alston said the program can accept as many as 30 students, but acknowledged filling all those slots when it begins isn’t likely. But for those who would consider it, the school also has 15 available scholarships to help cover costs.

“It is a great opportunity for our future nursing professionals as we look at the nursing shortages across the country,” she said. “We’re identifying that there’s a great need for more nurses, whether at the bedside, whether in advocacy, with telehealth.”

And for Bowie State to increase its enrollment and get more nurses into the pipeline, it needs people who can educate them.

Beyond the Ph.D. launch, Bowie State’s nursing program also received millions of dollars in grants to help improve its simulation center, where nursing students can practice on mannequins and drill for the real deal upon graduation.

Other grant money will help with keeping students enrolled in college through graduation.

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