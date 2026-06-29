Police prepare for Fourth of July ‘teen takeovers’ at beaches in Maryland’s Eastern Shore

Police departments in the areas of Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Delaware are preparing and being proactive about the large gatherings.

The Fourth of July weekend may bring some teen takeovers to the beaches of Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Delaware, but police departments in those areas are preparing and being proactive.

Rehoboth Beach police said in a statement last week that they are aware of social media postings and promotions about these upcoming large gatherings. They reminded the public that large events need permits submitted up to eight weeks before any large event and that any event with open alcohol, loud music and “conduct that creates public safety concerns” are prohibited.

Meanwhile in Ocean City, police said they will be proactive in addressing criminal activity like these takeovers.

Earlier this month, the Ocean City police foiled an event advertised on social media as a “Late Night Beach Party Link Up.”

They learned about it through the Baltimore Police Department and were able to arrest several organizers right before the event. They arrested a Frederick, Maryland, woman in the city who was already wanted for a home invasion investigation.

They were able to identify several of the other organizers including Mehkai Leonard Tindal, 20, of Baltimore, Maryland, who officials said had been advertising drug sales online within Ocean City.

Law enforcement officials were able to pinpoint where he was staying and then conducted a sting and arrested him for distributing controlled substances.

In a statement, the Ocean City Police Department wrote, “As social media-driven takeover-style events continue to emerge nationally, OCPD encourages community members to report suspicious activity, including social media content promoting large gatherings, dangerous activity, or potential criminal behavior within Ocean City.”

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