Fire officials warn fireworks laws vary widely across the DC region

While some fireworks are legal in D.C., fire officials across the region are reminding residents that fireworks purchased legally in one jurisdiction may be illegal to possess or use in another.

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While some fireworks are legal in D.C., fire officials across the region are reminding residents that fireworks purchased legally in one jurisdiction may be illegal to possess or use in another.

At a recent news conference, D.C. Deputy Fire Chief Edward Kauffman outlined what is permitted in the District.

“Legal consumer fireworks in the District include sparklers that are less than 20 inches in length, fountains, cones, colored lights and paper caps,” Kauffman said.

However, many fireworks remain prohibited.

“Any firework that moves, flies or launches a projectile is illegal in the District of Columbia,” he said. “Individuals found possessing or using illegal fireworks will have those fireworks confiscated and may face fines and penalties beginning at $2,000.”

In Arlington County, some fireworks are legal, but restrictions apply.

“The sale of permissible fireworks to people under the age of 18 is prohibited unless the minor is accompanied by a parent or legal guardian,” Arlington County Battalion Fire Chief Matthew Cobb said.

Cobb said fireworks may only be used on private property with the owner’s permission.

“Fireworks are not allowed to be discharged on county, state or federal property, such as streets, at schools or parks or any public right of way,” he said.

In Alexandria, all fireworks are prohibited.

“Our city ordinance prohibits all sale, use, manufacture and possession of fireworks within the city limits,” said Alexandria Deputy Fire Chief Garrett Dyer.

He urged residents to be aware of local laws.

“Just be mindful that what is legal in one jurisdiction may be unlawful in another,” Dyer said.

Like Alexandria, fireworks are banned in both Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in Maryland, including sparklers.

“While they seem harmless, fireworks continue to cause serious injury, fires and property damage throughout our community,” Montgomery County Battalion Chief Jeffrey Ewart said.

Ewart said recent incidents have resulted in severe traumatic injuries, destruction of homes, more than $1 million in damages and stress for pets.

“Sparklers alone can burn at temperatures up to 1,800 degrees,” he said.

In Montgomery County, possessing or discharging fireworks can result in fines of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail per violation.

D.C. Fire and EMS encourages residents to report illegal fireworks by calling 311 between July 3 and July 6. During the rest of the year, complaints can be submitted through the department’s online hotline form.

In Montgomery County, residents can report concerns through the county police department’s non-emergency public safety line at 301-279-8900.

Additional information is available through the Maryland State Fire Marshal, Fairfax County and Arlington County.

More information on the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s website can be found here.

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