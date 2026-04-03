Family-owned Maryland candy business set to close with plans for possible new location

Easter brings a rush of customers to Log Cabin Homemade Chocolates in Bel Air, Maryland, which has been in business for 66 years.

Log Cabin Homemade Chocolates, a Maryland family-owned business, is set to close after 66 years in business.

Easter brings a rush of customers to the business. On the Thursday before Easter Sunday, employees like Ava Buddenbohn were hard at work at the Bel Air store.

“It’s crazy. Absolutely crazy. There’s people in all day, you don’t really get a break, but that’s the fun of it,” said Buddenbohn.

Family-owned candy business

Log Cabin makes chocolate bunnies, Easter eggs, jelly beans and more. The business has been creating sugary treats at its location on Bel Air Road in Fallston for 66 years.

“It’s a tradition. It connects people to their elders and their traditions of their Easters and their holidays,” said owner Allison Borcella.

That’s what Borcella said she loves most about running her family business, which started in 1920 in Baltimore. It’s not just tradition for her family, but for other families too.

“I grew up coming here,” said Anne Phair. “We’d have our Christmas candy here, our Easter candy here. For family reunions, my aunt would get the huge, the biggest rabbit, and when we were all little, she would put it on the dining room table, and we would all crack the Easter bunny.”

For Phair, learning that this year will be Log Cabin’s last was devastating.

“That’s why I’m here today. Wanted to come one last time,” said Phair.

Plans for a new location

It was at the end of last year that Borcella learned her uncle, who owns the building, decided not to renew her lease on the building that her grandparents built in 1960.

“Very emotional, very emotional for sure. We all know my grandmother is here somewhere and just all the memories,” said Borcella.

She cherishes those memories every day, which is why she’s determined to continue on, even if it means moving to a new location, so future generations can have memories here to cherish as well.

“I sure will. I sure will,” said Phair when asked if she would follow the business to its new location.

“I have no doubt that they’re going to follow us wherever we go,” said Buddenbohn.

“This business isn’t about the building. It’s about moving it forward,” said Borcella.

They’re still working to secure a new location, but Borcella says she hopes to be up and running in their new location by next Easter.

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