Maryland State Police release dramatic video of troopers saving baby’s life

Body camera footage, released by Maryland State Police, shows the two troopers jump into action to save the infant’s life Saturday in Lusby.

A pair of Maryland state troopers were responding to an unrelated call in Lusby on Saturday when a woman across the street came running toward them, screaming that her grandson was choking.

Body camera footage released by Maryland State Police shows the two troopers jumping into action to save the infant’s life.

The video shows just how quickly things can change for officers on the job, and the dramatic swing of emotions experienced in only seconds.

“I need help! My baby is choking,” a woman can be heard saying on the video as she called out to the officers.

Trooper First Class Taylor Hersh and Cpl. Jonathan Stoltzfus instantly dropped what they were doing and ran to help.

“He’s not breathing,” she told the officers.

The officers quickly began gently hitting the infant on his back — the Heimlich maneuver for infants — until his airway cleared and the baby was breathing again.

A social media post Tuesday from state police said the officers’ “quick actions and training made all the difference, preventing what could have been yet another tragic outcome.”

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