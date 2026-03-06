Officer caught on video in Maryland spreading a little bit of kindness

Someone in Greenbelt got quite a surprise: a police officer delivering food to their door.

According to a Greenbelt Police Department social media post, on Tuesday night an officer pulled over a driver after seeing her driving on the wrong side of the road.

When asked, the driver told the officer she didn’t have a valid driver’s license. She also told the officer that she was a DoorDash driver with a hungry customer waiting on a delivery, according to the post.

The officer then made an unusual and very kind decision — he decided to deliver the food order himself.

In bodycam video posted by Greenbelt police, you can see the officer knock on the customer’s door and explain what happened.

While clearly surprised to have an officer knocking at the door, once everything was explained the customer was thankful for the officer putting in the extra effort to make sure their food was delivered. A definite example of going beyond the call of duty!

The video has generated a great deal of response on Facebook. Responses online to the video include things like “top notch,” “amazing” and “policing is more than locking people up.”

