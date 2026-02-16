Hours for summer boardwalk bike rides in Ocean City may be extended

Ocean City's Police Commission is recommending the change, which would also apply to the use of certain e-bikes as well as skateboards, and roller skates.

Summer bike rides on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, are only allowed in the morning, but that may be changing.

During the offseason, you can legally ride a bike on the nearly 3-mile-long boardwalk anytime. But that changes during the coastal town’s high season.

As it stands, from the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, you can only ride daily between midnight and noon

Now, the town’s council is considering extending those hours to 2 p.m.

The item is on the agenda for the council’s meeting Tuesday.

Ocean City’s police commission is recommending the change, which would also apply to the use of certain e-bikes as well as skateboards and roller skates.

Ever since Ocean City’s Boardwalk tram stopped running in late 2024 — after a deadly accident — leaders there have been taking a fresh look at how the boardwalk can be used.

