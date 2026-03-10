Maryland sues Trump administration over Baltimore ICE holding room facility

The state of Maryland on Tuesday sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, alleging it illegally “stonewalled” the state’s investigation into conditions at the George H. Fallon Federal Building in downtown Baltimore where immigrants were being held.

This article was written by WTOP's news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission.

Attorney General Anthony Brown, a Democrat, said his office’s Civil Rights Division and Federal Accountability Unit in January launched an investigation into the conditions inside the detainee holding rooms.

The probe followed reports in The Banner last year that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were holding undocumented immigrants in what had been described as inhumane conditions.

