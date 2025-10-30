Md. lawmaker says it’s time to scrap vehicle emissions test

It’s not quite an annual tradition, but once a vehicle turns six years old, Maryland drivers have to take their cars to a vehicle emissions testing facility.

It’s not quite an annual tradition, but once a vehicle turns six years old, Maryland drivers have to take their cars to a vehicle emissions testing facility every couple of years and pay $30 for a vehicle emissions test.

The test is designed to look for extra sources of air pollution. Most cars that were made in 1995 or earlier are exempt, as are motorcycles. When the price went up a few years ago, there was grumbling. Now, one state lawmaker argues that it’s time to get rid of it.

Maryland State Del. Christopher Eric Bouchat told WTOP the test is now outdated and nothing more than a cash grab.

“We need to completely eliminate the vehicle emissions testing program,” Bouchat said. “It served its purpose, but unfortunately, with most things the government, even after you serve their purpose, they have a hard time getting rid of them.”

Bouchat said carmakers have already resolved the issues with emissions standards and pollution that prompted the need for the test when it was first initiated. He also isn’t sure it’s worth the cost to keep it going.

“Over 95% of the people pass the test, and the amount of money that we spend to maintain the vehicle emission systems, I think there’s a total of 18 facilities statewide — that’s a lot of real estate, that’s a lot of building,” he said.

“I know there’s a lot more expense at all those facilities than just employing the people,” he added. “So we need to eliminate all that, sell off the real estate, and eliminate that fee from the budget of everyone. It’s ridiculous.”

According to the state of Maryland, the pass rate isn’t over 95%, but it’s awfully close. A statement from the state’s Motor Vehicle Administration said last year, 7.3% of vehicle failed their emissions tests, which would be a 92.7% pass rate. In 2022, 2023, and through September of this year, the fail rate has been around 6%.

So why keep it around? From the MVA’s perspective, the state has to.

“In Maryland, vehicle emissions testing is mandated under the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). This requirement is due to areas within the State not meeting the federal standards for ground-level ozone air pollution as established in the CAA,” according to a statement provided to WTOP.

“Consequently, the (Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program) aims to mitigate motor vehicle emissions by identifying vehicles that emit excessive levels of these pollutants and ensuring the subsequent repair of its emissions systems.”

Bouchat said if the state can’t meet those standards with the testing that’s in place now, it never will. He called it a “scam for money collection.”

“We are getting nitpicked to death in the state of Maryland, and it’s driving businesses out of state,” he said.

Bouchat, who is also running for governor next year, said the state should turn to the federal government or Congress to change the law or come up with another way to meet the standard that doesn’t involve charging residents $30.

“It’s a joke, it’s a facade, and someone needs to stand up and tell the truth,” he said. “And since I’m not running for reelection, I have the cajónes to do it.”

