Billionaire Mackenzie Scott donates $101 million to UMES, Morgan State

Two historically Black colleges and universities in Maryland received a total of $63 million in donations in a span of less than two weeks from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the schools announced this month.

The unrestricted gifts — $63 million for Morgan State University announced on Oct. 15 and $38 million to University of Maryland, Eastern Shore announced Friday — are in addition to $60 million that Scott gave the schools five years ago. Morgan State got $40 million then, and UMES received $20 million.

Scott also donated $25 million in 2020 to Maryland’s second-largest HBCU, Bowie State University, the largest single gift in the school’s history. In total, Scott has donated $186 million to Maryland HBCUs in a nearly five-year period.

Officials at Morgan State and UMES said the latest donations are a vote of confidence in the progress they have been making. That was echoed Monday by Del. Jheanelle Wilkins (D-Montgomery), chair of the Legislative Black Caucus, who said the gifts highlight the importance of HBCUs in the state, especially when the country is “seeing a movement” by the federal government to not support Black communities.

“Seeing these kinds of private investments really show us the importance and contributions of our HBCUs. I just feel proud and excited,” Wilkins said.

Scott was married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for 25 years before they divorced in 2019. She currently has an estimated net worth of nearly $34 billion, according to Forbes. Besides being a philanthropist, Scott’s also an author of two novels.

On the same day Morgan State announced the second gift from Scott this month, she posted an essay on her website, Yield Giving.

“The potential of peaceful, non-transactional contribution has long been underestimated, often on the basis that it is not financially self-sustaining, or that some of its benefits are hard to track,” Scott wrote. “Votes are not the only way to show what we’d like to see more of in our societies. There are many ways to influence how we move through the world, and where we land.”

Scott or a representative could not be reached for comment Monday.

In a message to the UMES community Monday, President Heidi M. Anderson said the school will take suggestions — 100 words or less by Nov. 30 — on how to use the new $38 million gift.

“As we consider all input, we will do so through the lens of our strategic priorities — ensuring that every dollar advances UMES’s mission, supports our students, and builds a stronger future for generations to come,” Anderson wrote.

The letter notes that a “significant portion” would go toward strengthening the school’s endowment to generate future income.

Some other uses of the money for the school of nearly 3,000 students would go toward scholarships, academic research and creation of internships, apprenticeships and jobs in the Lower Eastern Shore.

David Balcom, vice president for university relations, said Monday the funding could also be used toward implementation of the school’s new school of veterinary medicine, which has about 100 students slated begin in fall 2027.

“It shows the confidence MacKenzie Scott and her team have put in UMES and Dr. Anderson,” Balcom said. “We’re still charting how best to use these funds, but literally hundreds of students will be supported by these funds over time.”

As for Morgan State, the state’s largest HBCU, the school said it plans to use the new $63 million donation to enhance its endowment, for student support, for academic research and initiatives to work with the city and state.

“To receive one historic gift from Ms. Scott was an incredible honor; to receive two speaks volumes about the confidence she and her team have in our institution’s stewardship, leadership, and trajectory,” Morgan State President David Wilson said in a statement announcing the donation. “This is more than philanthropy — it’s a partnership in progress.”

Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery), who received a master’s degree this year from Bowie State, said Scott’s investment shows confidence in the work of HBCUs.

“For far too long, HBCUs have been subjected to both historic underfunding, as well as duplication of programs,” he said. “I would like to applaud Scott for continuing to support our institutions with this most recent gift and her donations a few years back for BSU. It helps to educate the future generation of engineers, doctors, lawyers that our community, our state and our country needs.”