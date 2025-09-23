Policy critiques or racism? Maryland politicians debate ‘No Moore’ group’s ads

The group "No Moore" touts itself as a “grassroots movement born out of frustration” with what it describes as Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s failed leadership.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore enjoys a lot of support among Democrats in the state, but among more conservative residents, it’s a different story.

Complaints about increased taxes and fees have many Republican and right-leaning voters wishing for a Republican challenger who will limit Moore to one term in office — hoping enough voters will say, “No Moore.”

It’s even prompted a political action committee of that name.

The group touts itself as a “grassroots movement born out of frustration” with what it describes as Moore’s failed leadership. And on the group’s Facebook page is a long list of posts expressing that frustration, with links to news articles and interviews from the governor, as well as comments about the direction the state has moved — especially economically — during Moore’s term in office.

But some AI-generated videos also found on the page have Democrats, as well as Moore himself, decrying what they argue are racist dog whistles about Maryland’s first Black governor.

The videos include an AI-generated Moore dressed like a circus clown, saying “the gaslight tour continues. It’s not hard, all you have to do is just lie.”

To Moore’s supporters, it evokes a depiction of the governor as a minstrel. In another post on the issue of redistricting, it shows a deepfake of Moore coloring a map of Maryland with a blue crayon, and asking in an exaggerated voice, “Where is WEE-com-EE-co? It doesn’t matter,” before he starts laughing.

“What we’re seeing from ‘No Moore’ is what people hate about politics,” Moore said last week. “It’s this dark money, shadowy, racist platform that doesn’t disclose who their people are, that doesn’t disclose who’s giving them their money. But they’re just continuing to put out these racist, white supremacist tropes.”

It’s an allegation that the No Moore PAC, and other Republicans in the state, dispute.

After Moore commented on it last week following questions from a reporter, on Monday the state Democratic Party put out a statement calling on former Gov. Larry Hogan to denounce the group, with the belief that Hogan supporters are behind the PAC.

There’s a belief that the group is led by people who have worked for Hogan in the past. A spokesman for the former governor didn’t respond to WTOP news partner Maryland Matters, when asked for comment.

But at least one Republican said the group is simply critical of the governor and his policies.

“There is real outrage out there related to very much kitchen-table items,” Republican Del. Jesse Pippy, of Frederick County, said.

Pippy said he also doesn’t think the content put out by the No Moore campaign is racist the way Democrats in Maryland said it was.

“They don’t like criticism, and when they hear things about their policies, they want to turn their attention to something else,” Pippy said. “But do I think there are some people online that take things too far? Absolutely, and it happens on all sides.”

An unsigned statement from the No Moore PAC described the allegations of racism as “egregious” when asked by WTOP for comment on the claims made by Democrats.

“Maryland Democrats can’t defend Moore’s record on spending and taxes, so they’re screaming ‘racism’ and inventing conspiracies instead. They’ll do anything to distract from his failed leadership.”

But Moore feels there’s “historical context” behind some of the statements and posts by the group and he said, “They know it.”

“I would hope that the people who are claiming to be leaders inside this moment would come out and speak out against it,” Moore said. “But I’m not going to hold my breath.”

The No Moore PAC calls the insinuation outrageous.

“This isn’t about race. It’s about results,” the No Moore PAC statement said. “We deserve fiscal responsibility and leadership that tells the truth. That’s what we’ll continue to focus on.”

