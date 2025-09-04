‘This is not personal’: Maryland Gov. Moore joins WTOP to talk about his digs at Trump

Is there any wiggle room there? So if President Trump came to you and said, “Hey, I acknowledge the fact that crime is getting under control in Baltimore. But would you like some more help from the federal agents? I could send them in.” Because, yes, violent crime, particularly murders, are down in Baltimore, but people in Baltimore City are still complaining about carjackings, armed robberies in places like Harbor East, Fells Point, Fed Hill. Any thoughts about that?

I’m very clear that my number one priority is public safety, and if one person does not feel safe, then we will stop at nothing to make sure that everybody in our communities are safe.

We’re watching very encouraging results, and it’s not just homicides, it’s non-fatal shootings, it’s auto theft, it’s carjacking. It’s across the board, that year-on-year, we are down over 25% in pretty much every single statistical category within Baltimore and across our state. So we’re very proud of the progress that’s being made in the state of Maryland, even though we know the work is not done.

And I have said to the president that we would we would absolutely and gratefully accept more federal support on things that actually make sense. And so instead of doing things like cutting $30 million from violence prevention programs, which he did, instead of doing things like proposing like in his proposed budget, where he cut funding for the FBI and the ATF, we would love to have more support for FBI and ATF and to get these illegal guns out of our neighborhoods and off of our streets.

We would love to be able to have more support for local law enforcement, the way that in our state budget, I have actually increased funding for local law enforcement by historic numbers in the state of Maryland. We would absolutely welcome more federal supports. But what I do not want is performative measures like advancing the National Guard inside of our communities to do jobs that they’re not even trained for.