Maryland teams with nonprofit to help fund programs that help younger men and boys

A national nonprofit is teaming up with the state of Maryland to help fund programs that work to help younger boys and men around the state — with results that show this isn’t just good money chasing bad money that’s been already wasted.

In fact, a prerequisite for a program to be awarded a grant is demonstrated success already.

Arnold Ventures, a national philanthropic group started by husband and wife John and Laura Arnold of Texas, announced the $20 million in matching grants on Tuesday morning.

“We see the issues nationwide facing men and boys, facing America’s youth,” said Laura Arnold, co-founder and co-chair of Arnold Ventures. “Anecdotal evidence is not enough to make a dent in this problem. Caring is not enough, sadly, to make a dent in this problem. We need to really focus on what it is that’s going to move the needle for communities that need the assistance of society and government.”

The nonprofit’s grant award will be divided between two programs. One replicates what’s known as ASAP (Accelerated Study in Associate Programs) in community colleges around the state, including Prince George’s Community College.

“We have proven programs that create a scaffolding around certain types of students in community colleges that dramatically improves their rates of completion,” Laura Arnold said.

“That investment is to scale what we know works to support people who are in community college and who have, maybe, complicated lives or who need that little bit of support, that little bit of guidance, that little bit of mentorship to get across the finish line,” she said. “Because we know that once they get a degree, that will improve and increase the impact that they can have in society and in their own lives.”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also spoke with WTOP about the announcement.

“The data continues to suggest and show that proving programs that support our community college students also have a significant return on our society,” said Moore.

More than $5 million is also going to help Big Brothers and Big Sisters programs operating around the state to provide more and better mentorship opportunities for boys.

“There’s been a lot written about this, about the state of America’s youth. I think there’s kind of growing acknowledgment that young men and boys are even more troubled,” said John Arnold, who is also the co-chair of Arnold Ventures.

“There’s a way to specifically address some of the challenges that boys are facing that don’t come at the expense of girls, but come in addition to what we’re doing for girls. Some of these investments are specifically targeted at those facing the biggest challenges.”

The governor’s comments kept coming back to data backing the past success of the programs.

“This is about proven solutions and proven programs,” said Moore. “The capital that’s being deployed is deeply appreciated, but most importantly, what they’re doing is they’re helping government to be better. They’re helping government to make sure that we are actually going to be data driven and heart-led.”

“We’re taking the programs that have the strongest evidence and research that they really have impact, and trying to make sure that they get scaled at the city and state level,” John said. “And under Gov. Moore’s leadership we’ve been able to do this partnership that we think starts a spark in government, not only in Maryland, but across the nation, of evidence-based policymaking.”

Similar partnerships between Arnold Ventures exist in Oklahoma and Colorado.

