After losing a $15,000 FEMA food grant, the Wanda Alston Foundation has fundraised enough to fund its Slay and Sauté culinary program for LGBTQ homeless youth.

Throughout June, WTOP is celebrating Pride and recognizing and honoring the rich history and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in the region. This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. ‘Slay and Sauté’ culinary program teaches homeless LGBTQ+ youth cooking and life skills

The challenges for LGBTQ+ youth include finding acceptance, including within their own families.

Cesar Toledo, the executive director of the Wanda Alston Foundation in D.C., said 40% of homeless youth identify as LGBTQ+.

He told WTOP, nationally, one out of four Americans who come out as young adults are forced out of their homes by family members.

Currently, he said, “On any given night, more than 200 LGBTQ+ youth are unhoused and put in very dangerous life situations here in the District of Columbia alone.”

That’s where the Wanda Alston Foundation comes into play.

Toledo said each client they serve is between the ages of 18 and 24, and each is assigned a case manager.

“We also have an employment and housing specialists, so we really try to provide these wraparound services to meet our youth where they’re at, and help them through their period with us,” which can last up to 18 months, he said.

Toledo said the foundation got good news, followed by what he called “not so good news,” this year: “We were awarded a FEMA food and shelter grant. However, because of the federal funding freeze, we are unlikely to receive any of those resources.” The grant, he said, would have been up to $15,000.

But, the foundation turned to D.C.’s very supportive community. They partnered with the D.C. Front Runners organization and held the Pride 5K, which raised nearly $7,000 toward their goal. Toledo said he took part in the run.

“I am absolutely not a runner, but I did speed walk. I did try my best and was able to do a decent job,” he said with a laugh.

He noted the upbeat tone of the event, with a sense of playfulness as people ran — or walked. And he said, “There were dogs out there, folks had tutus. It was just a beautiful moment for community to come together and rally around a good cause.”

With the money they’ve raised so far, Toledo said the foundation can launch its “Slay and Sauté” culinary program, a series of classes and workshops that will allow the youth in the organization’s shelters to learn a life skill, and perhaps, provide a launchpad to a new career in food service.

“So now, we’re going to be looking for chefs,” Toledo said. “Anyone who wants to get involved, please reach out.”

Volunteer chefs need don’t need to hold Michelin stars, he said, though they do need to be licensed.

Toledo said part of the program is aimed at allowing young clients to find joy in the kitchen, with simple, as well as complex, dishes. Personally, he said, “I cannot tell you how I would survive without an air fryer. It is so healthy, so useful.”

Among the items frequently on the wish list for the residents, Toledo said, are condiments. His own favorite is ketchup.

“I put ketchup on everything. And I do get made fun of, but I love ketchup. I grew up with that on my fries, on my burger, on everything,” he said with a laugh.

Toledo said another ingredient they’d like to see chefs sprinkle into the mix as volunteers is sharing their own life experiences: “We all need a mentor. We all need somebody to show us a path, and that’s what I’m encouraging chefs out there to do.”

For those who are not kitchen-savvy, but want to help, Toledo said food drives have been helpful to the young clients served by his organization.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.