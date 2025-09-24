‘Excitement and construction fatigue’: Purple Line team gives update on progress

Senior Project Director Ray Biggs II stated that construction on the light rail project is 82% complete, with more than 70% of the track installed between Prince George's and Montgomery counties.

The Purple Line is still on track to open at the end of 2027, 10 years after construction began. It will connect New Carrollton in Prince George’s County to Bethesda in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Earlier this week, the Purple Line team gave an update on their progress to the Montgomery County Council’s Transportation and Environment Committee.

“There is a lot of excitement. And, quite frankly, there’s also a lot of construction fatigue,” said Council Chair Evan Glass. “All 11 members of the council regularly hear from residents along the Purple Line Corridor about the work that is ongoing. And everyone wants to know how much more work is going to happen. When will the construction end?”

According to Senior Project Director Ray Biggs II with the Maryland Transit Administration, construction is 82% complete with more than 70% of track installed.

“I’ll highlight that we have installed all of the track on the Prince George’s side,” Biggs said. “Now we’re making our way through to the Montgomery County side.”

A stretch of Sligo Creek Parkway is closed for the next two months.

Construction continues to cause frustrations for residents and nearby businesses. Small businesses along the corridor that are being impacted by the project can apply for a Maryland Department of Transportation grant starting on Oct. 6.

Biggs also emphasized that 19 miles of sidewalk are completed, all 21 stations are under construction and 19 of 28 light rail vehicles have been delivered. Track installation will be completed in the spring of next year.

“The light is at the end of the tunnel. Let’s put it that way,” Glass said. “A very apt metaphor, but it is very true.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.