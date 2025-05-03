Maryland awards $1 million in grants to businesses near Purple Line construction

More than 100 Maryland businesses located along the Purple Line corridor have been awarded $1 million in the first phase of the project's small business grant program.

The point of the program is to help businesses closest to the impact zones to stay open and maintain current employees while potentially expand. Grant awards for the initial phase ranged from $1,000 to $40,000, for a total of $1 million.

The grant program is part of a four-year, $4 million effort to help compensate small businesses impacted by the construction.

In a press release, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said, “Maryland’s investment in the Purple Line represents a tremendous economic growth opportunity that will connect communities from Bethesda to New Carrollton.”

“These grants will support small businesses whose operations are impacted by construction to ensure they are ready to thrive once the Purple Line opens,” Wiedefeld added.

There were more than 450 applications received in the first round. Criteria to determine eligibility stemmed on specific immediate needs and proximity to a construction site.

The Purple Line is a 16-mile, 21-station light rail line that will extend from Bethesda in Montgomery County to New Carrollton in Prince George’s County. It will directly connect to Metro’s Red, Green and Orange lines at Bethesda, Silver Spring, College Park and New Carrollton. The Purple Line will also connect to MARC, Amtrak and local bus services. It is slated to begin service in the winter of 2027.

