Prince George’s Co. police cadets learn to navigate traffic stops with people with autism

The lights were real and so were the sirens, and there were tons of cops around. But those driving the squad cars were cadets, and it was all happening in an Upper Marlboro parking lot where the "road" was lined with orange cones.

On Thursday morning, the class of cadets on their way to becoming the next wave of Prince George’s County police officers were practicing traffic stops in a lot behind Riverdale Baptist School. In most cases, riding with them was someone with autism.

“It’s beneficial for both,” said Lt. Nicole McGowen, the commanding officer of the Basic Officer Training Academy with the Prince George’s County Police Department. “The students get a chance to practice more on how to do a traffic stop. But the participants get to practice how to interact with police officers as well.”

Groups such as Pathfinders for Autism and The Arc of Prince George’s County were also on hand. As groups that work closely with kids and young adults who struggle with various intellectual disabilities, they know a lot about the heightened anxiety and stress that can occur when someone is pulled over.

“We want people to be aware of people with disabilities,” said Melonee Clark with The Arc. “They engage in our community, and they want to feel safe. And so this event is so magnificent because it gives us a chance to engage with officers.”

It’s also helpful for new officers who might not have a lot of experience around someone with autism.

“We want to help law enforcement curate a culture within their departments that allows them to feel comfortable with interacting with communities that have … intellectual developmental disabilities,” and autism spectrum disorder, said McKenzie Warren, who is also with The Arc.

“There’s not a lot of information out there about how to interact with people with IDD or ASD, and we want to make sure that our officers have a chance and that our young adults, everybody in between, has a chance to say, ‘Hey, there’s an officer. I don’t have to be fearful, and I know how to interact with them, and they know how to interact with us,'” she added.

Tips and insights for safer traffic stops

One stop led to a conversation between someone with autism and one of the cadets about watching “Cops” on television. It was also an opportunity for those who showed up to ask questions about traffic stops and what’s expected of them during those kinds of interactions.

McGowen had some advice for anyone who hopes to make it a smooth experience if they get pulled over: “Listen to what the officer is telling them. Don’t make sudden movements. That’s always a sign that heightens the whole situation,” she said.

McGowen said clear communication is what’s going to get everyone “through the traffic stop just fine.”

Having both hands on the steering wheel, where an officer can see them, is also a help.

“If you are in a dark area, if you can see a parking lot up, a little bit up the road, it’s not going to hurt to pull a little bit further up the road into that well lit parking lot,” she added.

Turning your hazards on while doing that serves as a signal that you’re aware you’re being pulled over and not trying to flee.

“We’re going to put the spotlight in the car, but that can only do so much sometimes. So if you are able to turn that interior light on as we’re approaching that’s not going to hurt the situation,” she added.

Another thing you might not have known is that on every initial approach, the officer will touch the back of your vehicle. Part of that is to make sure the trunk or hatchback is securely closed and no surprises are awaiting.

“But it’s also they’re putting their fingerprints on the back,” she said. “If something does happen during that traffic stop, that vehicle is found later, that officers fingerprints are now on the vehicle.”

