Maryland health department confirms 1st human case of West Nile virus this year

The Maryland Department of Health said Friday that an adult living in central Maryland has tested positive for West Nile virus, which is the first confirmed human case in the state so far this year.

The patient is currently recovering from the infection. The health department did not confirm which county the person is residing, citing patient confidentiality issues.

The virus is transmitted to humans through infected mosquitoes that have contracted the disease through birds. In rare cases, the virus can also be spread from person to person through organ donation, blood transfusion or from a pregnant woman to a fetus.

“We urge people to be vigilant and take steps to avoid infection, such as eliminating standing pools of water where mosquitoes can breed,” Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Meg Sullivan said in a statement.

In 2024, 18 Maryland residents tested positive for West Nile virus.

Nearly 80% of those infected with the disease do not develop symptoms, but some may experience mild symptoms, such as fever, headache and body aches, as well as skin rashes or swollen lymph lands. Symptoms can last anywhere from a few days to several weeks.

The virus, which mainly affects the nervous system, is often more severe for those over 50 or those with previous health conditions once infected.

D.C. health officials also recently came across four dead American crows that tested positive for the virus in Wards 2, 3, 5 and 7. D.C. Health recommended residents to take precautions by wearing long-sleeved clothing and wear EPA-approved mosquito repellent.

The Maryland health department urges people who are concerned about mosquito bites to cover up exposed skin and monitor their yards and gardens for high mosquito activity, especially areas with standing water that can attract the insects.

The department launched a campaign in May to prevent mosquito bites, including a social media tool kit to educate Marylanders on protecting themselves and their homes from mosquitoes.

Although birds are not routinely tested for West Nile virus in Maryland, sick or injured birds can be reported to an appropriate local wildlife rehabilitator. Residents can call 877-463-6497 for a list of licensed rehabilitators or visit the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife.

